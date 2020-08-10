PHOTOS: Motorcyclist in serious condition after Maple Ridge crash

Westbound Lougheed Highway from 240th Street was closed for several hours

A motorcyclist was taken to hospital in serious condition after a colliding with a SUV in Maple Ridge Sunday, Aug. 9, 2020. (Shane MacKichan/Special to The News)

A motorcyclist was taken to hospital in serious condition after colliding with a SUV in Maple Ridge Sunday.

RCMP were called to Lougheed Highway and Jim Robson Way at 4:45 p.m. yesterday after a motorcycle collided with a left-turning SUV, according to a witness on scene.

The motorcyclist was taken to hospital with serious but non-life threatening injuries.

Westbound Lougheed Highway was closed from 240th Street for several hours.

DriveBC said the roadway was open to traffic again around 10 p.m. Sunday

RCMP are investigating.

CLEAR – #BCHwy7 – Vehicle incident westbound at 240th St in #MapleRidge has been cleared. — DriveBC (@DriveBC) August 10, 2020

