PHOTOS: Mission’s first pot shop has grand opening today

Take a look inside the new B.C. Cannabis store located at 31956 Lougheed Highway (unit D130)

Mission’s first marijuana dispensary opened its doors at 10 a.m. this morning (Nov. 4). Take a look inside the province’s 24th BC Cannabis store.

The opening of the 3,092 sq. ft. store was a 39-week process, which included consultations with the mayor and councillors, said Jamie Martin, the regional manager for BC Cannabis and lost-time Mission resident

“A lot of time and effort goes into opening these doors,” Martin said. “We have a great cannabis community out here, so I would hope to see quite a few customers in.

“We’re very excited.”

All BC Cannabis Stores are designed to be bright, clean, welcoming and professional, while creating a safe and favourable alternative to purchasing cannabis from the illicit market. Mission’s store will be staffed by five to 10 employees.

The new store will have a total of 44 flower varieties to choose from, Martin said, and offer a range of products including edibles, extracts, topicals, oils, capsules, pre-rolls and accessories.

The store will get new stock in every week to “make sure there’s always something fresh and exciting for our customers,” Matin said, adding all their suppliers are licenced producers who have to go through a rigorous listing and application process.

Staff are trained to not let anyone under 19 in the store, and everyone who looks under 30 has to go through a strict two-ID check, she said.

The store has multiple cameras, keeps all products under lock and key and has a separate entrance and exit for security measures.

Regular operating hours for the store will be 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. Monday to Saturday and 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. on Sundays. The store will be open 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. on statutory holidays.