Fire occurred this morning on Lougheed Highway in front of FreshCo parking lot

Mission firefighters quickly extinguished a downtown brush fire this morning.

The fire occurred on Lougheed Highway in front of the FreshCo parking lot before noon.

A fire truck blocked one eastbound lane as emergency crews hosed down the smoking foliage. Mission RCMP also attended the scene.

A fire ban has been in place since June 24, and it hasn’t rained in over a month.

