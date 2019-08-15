PHOTOS: ‘Massive’ drug seizure in Surrey

Police say it's all linked to the Brothers Keepers gang

Drugs and guns displayed by Surrey RCMP on Thursday. (Photo: Lauren Collins)

Surrey RCMP say a “massive” drug seizure has led to the dismantling of a “clandestine lab.”

The items seized during a recent drug search warrant by police were on display at the Surrey RCMP Main Detachment on Thursday (Aug. 15), at a news conference.

RCMP spokesperson Const. Richard Wright says the “significant” seizure of drugs and firearms has ties to the Lower Mainland gang conflict.

From preliminary investigations, police say it was linked to the Brothers Keepers gang.

.@SurreyRCMP say a massive drug seizure has led to the “dismantling of a clandestine lab.” Police have some of the items seized on display to media. More to come. #SurreyBC @TomZillich @SurreyNowLeader pic.twitter.com/n7zePWsUA1 — Lauren Collins (@laurenpcollins1) August 15, 2019

Two people were arrested but were later released, Wright said.

“Drug labs like this are a direct threat to public safety, not only due to the distribution of potentially fatal drugs, but by the ongoing violence associated to them.” – Insp. Mike Hall, Proactive Enforcement Officer pic.twitter.com/EI46FSUSu0 — Surrey RCMP (@SurreyRCMP) August 15, 2019