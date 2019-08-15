PHOTOS: ‘Massive’ drug seizure in Surrey

Surrey RCMP say a “massive” drug seizure has led to the dismantling of a “clandestine lab.”
The items seized during a recent drug search warrant by police were on display at the Surrey RCMP Main Detachment on Thursday (Aug. 15), at a news conference.
RCMP spokesperson Const. Richard Wright says the “significant” seizure of drugs and firearms has ties to the Lower Mainland gang conflict.
From preliminary investigations, police say it was linked to the Brothers Keepers gang.
.@SurreyRCMP say a massive drug seizure has led to the "dismantling of a clandestine lab."
— Lauren Collins (@laurenpcollins1) August 15, 2019
Two people were arrested but were later released, Wright said.
"Drug labs like this are a direct threat to public safety, not only due to the distribution of potentially fatal drugs, but by the ongoing violence associated to them." – Insp. Mike Hall, Proactive Enforcement Officer
— Surrey RCMP (@SurreyRCMP) August 15, 2019
Some of the drugs and guns being put on display for today’s news conference following massive drug seizure and dismantling of clandestine lab. #SurreyBC pic.twitter.com/Bqyztqq5UU
— Surrey RCMP (@SurreyRCMP) August 15, 2019