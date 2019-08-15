Drugs and guns displayed by Surrey RCMP on Thursday. (Photo: Lauren Collins)

PHOTOS: ‘Massive’ drug seizure in Surrey

Police say it's all linked to the Brothers Keepers gang

Surrey RCMP say a “massive” drug seizure has led to the dismantling of a “clandestine lab.”

The items seized during a recent drug search warrant by police were on display at the Surrey RCMP Main Detachment on Thursday (Aug. 15), at a news conference.

RCMP spokesperson Const. Richard Wright says the “significant” seizure of drugs and firearms has ties to the Lower Mainland gang conflict.

From preliminary investigations, police say it was linked to the Brothers Keepers gang.

Two people were arrested but were later released, Wright said.

More to come.

