A prize-winning turkey at the Luxton Fall Fair on Sept. 14 (Jessica Williamson/News Staff)

PHOTOS: Luxton Fall Fair a hit on the West Shore

Hundreds gather for the family-friendly annual event

  • Sep. 16, 2019 12:00 a.m.
  • News

The Luxton Fall Fair brought hundreds of people together for a fun weekend of rides, food, animals and prizes.

The three-day event featured 21 rides, including a the new Frenzy ride – suited to the “teenage, thrill-seeker crowd” according to West Coast Amusements representative Rob Hauser – as well as a new ferris wheel, the Gondola.

The Luxton Fall Fair also hosted classic favourites including the hurricane, the Sizzler and the Zipper.

“The Zipper has been around in the carnival industry of 67 years, so it’s definitely a family favourite,” Hauser said.

ALSO READ: Family favourite Luxton Fall Fair marks 110 years

Corn dogs, caramel apples, mini donuts, fries, cotton candy and more could all be purchased for snacks, as well as clothes, jewelry and wares from local vendors.

Last but not least, animals were featured in a family-friendly show and awarded prizes for various categories.

Â 

