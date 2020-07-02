PHOTOS: Litter, damage to trees reported at Sandy Cove

While out at Sandy Cove recently, Eelonqa Harris discovered significant damage to trees in addition to litter strewn about in the water and along the beach.

The damage and litter has been reported to the RCMP. Sgt. Mike Sargent indicated the tree damage had been previously reported and was grateful to receive reports of the litter and damage. The damage to the trees looks nearly identical to damage caused to at least 17 trees in East Sector Park in Harrison Hot Springs in winter.

According to the B.C. Litter Act, those convicted of the most severe litter or waste-related offences could face a fine of up to $2,000 and/or six months of imprisonment.

Beach-goers and those enjoying the great outdoors are encouraged to report damage and other suspicious activity to the local RCMP by calling 604-796-2211.

Agassiz-Harrison Observer