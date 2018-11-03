PHOTOS: Lightning strikes in Hope Friday

Heavy rain, gusts of wind up to 80 km/h continue into Sunday

As the lightning struck close to home Friday morning, Hope residents were quick to capture the majestic force of nature.

Cher Phillips posted the photos below on Facebook.

Franciz Zimmer posted the following video, also on Facebook.

The lightning strikes early Friday morning came as Environment Canada forecasted heavy rain, with 40 to 60 millimeters falling into Saturday night in the Fraser Valley. A new weather statement, issued Saturday night, stated heavy rain will continue to fall until Sunday morning and strong gusts of wind up to 80 km/hr will until midday Sunday.