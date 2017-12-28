PHOTOS: Ledgeview clubhouse/banquet centre renderings released

City of Abbotsford hopes to have construction of new facility done by end of 2018

Renderings of the new clubhouse and banquet hall to be built at Ledgeview Golf Course have been released as the city seeks a builder.

Conceptual images of the new clubhouse and banquet centre at Ledgeview Golf Course have now been released.

The images of the facility show a two-storey building, with an upper floor featuring a 225-seat clubhouse and banquet area on the top floor.

In November, council approved the new facility, which will cost $5.67 million. Money for the project will come from three sources: between insurance proceeds from the 2016 fire that destroyed the original structure, $1.3 million from Kinder Morgan promised under a community benefits agreement, and $950,000 from the city, which owns the course.

A request for proposals to build the project was issued just before Christmas. The request includes several conceptual images of the new facility, and aims for a builder to be decided on by February 2018. The city hopes to have the project completed by the end of 2018.

But it’s unclear when – or even if – the $1.3 million promised by Kinder Morgan will materialize. That funding is contingent on the company’s pipeline expansion proceeding, but it has been delayed by court challenges and refusals by some municipalities, including Langley and Burnaby, to issue work permits.

The city has said the project’s future would be re-assessed if the pipeline does not proceed.