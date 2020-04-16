PHOTOS: Langley RCMP look for suspects in shoplifting and mail theft crimes

Police are looking for suspects in several local incidents

Langley RCMP are looking for suspects in several recent crimes, including shoplifting and mail theft.

Police are looking to speak with the driver of a parked diesel vehicle at a Subway near a Husky gas station in the 6800-block of 216 Street with a black Labrador dog in the truck bed who may have information about a hit and run that took place in the area on March 13, Cpl. Holly Largy said, spokesperson for the Langley RCMP.

On March 21, police allege a man stole various lottery tickets from the Shopper’s Drug Mart located in the Willowbrook Shopping Centre.

On March 31, a man allegedly stole approximately $1,100 worth of perfume from the same Shopper’s Drug Mart location.

On April 6, police believe occupants of a black, older model Dodge Durango with a temporary operating permit attached on the rear window with red tape, were involved in the theft of mail in the Fort Langley area.

On April 10, police believe a 25-year-old man stole a variety of products from a 7-Eleven in the 19700-block of Fraser Highway.

The man is described as Caucasian, with a medium build. At the time of the theft he was wearing a white baseball cap, white pants and socks with sandals.

Anyone who can help identify the suspects is asked to call the Langley RCMP at 604-532-3200, or to leave an anonymous tip with CrimeStoppers at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS), or visit www.solvecrime.ca.

