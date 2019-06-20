PHOTOS: Langley-Aldergrove MP Mark Warawa is gone

The Conservative Member of Parliament and long-time community advocate died in hospice this morning

Mark Warawa’s battle with cancer has ended.

The MP for Langley-Aldergrove passed away early this morning, after what is being called a “brief but valiant battle” with cancer.

“He died peacefully with his loving wife by his side at Langley hospice,” his office reported.

Warawa announced his retirement from politics in January of this year, before his diagnosis in April.

“He embraced this journey as he did most things — with an open heart and prayer,” the release announced.

On May 7, Warawa found enough strength to deliver his farewell speech in the House of Commons, which was received with a standing ovation and many tears from his fellow MPs from every party.

On May 21, he made his last public appearance, waving from his car and greeting well wishers in the Fort Langley May Day parade.

Following news of his passing, MPs from all parties began sending out messages of condolence.

Warawa began his public life as an Abbotsford City councillor, serving for 14 years.

He then moved to the federal arena, winning the election as the Conservative candidate for the newly formed electoral district of Langley in June 2004.

He was re-elected five times, the last time in October 2015, in the new electoral riding of Langley-Aldergrove.

His staff describe Warawa as a devoted husband to his wife of 46 years, Diane, and father to their five children: Jonathan, Ryan, Nathan, Eric and Kristin. He was also a grandfather to 10 grandchildren.

Messages of condolence can be sent:

• By mail to the constituency office at 104-4769 222nd St, Langley, BC, V2Z 3C1

Or

• By email to mark.warawa@parl.gc.ca

A book of condolences is available for signing at the constituency office.

Details for Warawa’s funeral service will be announced shortly.

My deepest condolences to MP Mark Warawa's family & loved ones. Very sad news this morning. Mark has served his constituents of Langley-Aldergrove since 2004 & they have been represented by a strong voice every day. Sending love to our parliamentary family on this difficult day. — Kirsty Duncan (@KirstyDuncanMP) June 20, 2019

I’m saddened to hear that Mark Warawa lost his battle with cancer and passed this morning. My thoughts are with his family, friends, colleagues, and community at this difficult time. — Jagmeet Singh (@theJagmeetSingh) June 20, 2019

Sorry to hear about Mark Warawa. What an awful, awful way to go. Only 69 years old. Same age as my father. I'm sure his family is really missing him right now. I wish them the best. #cdnpoli — Andrew Sosna (@AndrewSosna) June 20, 2019