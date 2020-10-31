PHOTOS: Langford Fire Rescue’s Halloween drive-thru delights children

Full-sized chocolate bars may make Langford Fire Rescue the favourite house on the block

Langford Fire Rescue wasn’t messing around Saturday afternoon. With $1,500 worth of candy and 3,000 full-sized chocolate bars, they were making every child’s Halloween dream come true.

Sticking with COVID-19 protocols, the crew organized a drive-thru trick-or-treating event from 2 to 5 p.m. at the West Shore Town Centre.

As cars steadily trickled through, firemen used pitchers to dump healthy helpings of sweets into the open hands of gleeful children.

READ ALSO: B.C. CDC releases Thanksgiving, Halloween tips for COVID-safe fall celebrations

People were also reminded to hold onto their pumpkins for the annual Langford Fire Rescue Pumpkin Smash on Nov. 7.

For anyone planning on going trick-or-treating tonight, the B.C. Centre for Disease Control has recommended doing so in small groups, wearing masks, and washing hands before and after having a treat.

The CDC also recommends handing out candy with tongs or on a tray.

Do you have a story tip? Email: vnc.editorial@blackpress.ca.

Goldstream News Gazette