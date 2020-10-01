PHOTOS: It’s fur-real – dog days have returned to the White Rock Promenade

Fourteen-year-old Pepper, an Irish terrier, waits patiently Thursday (Oct. 1) with owner Kathy McAuliffe for a friend to walk White Rock’s promenade with. The pair are standing next to just-posted city signage reminding owners to ‘stoop and scoop’ as necessary, and that their pets must be leashed while visiting. (Tracy Holmes photo)

It’s Oct. 1 and that means leashed dogs are once again allowed on the White Rock Promenade.

Pepper, Coco and Chester – happily toting one of his favourite toys – were among the four-legged friends spotted enjoying the stroll with their owners mid-morning on the first day of the season.

City council agreed last month to keep its existing bylaw as-is, allowing dogs back on the popular waterfront walkway from Oct. 1 to March 31.

The decision followed a controversial trial project that ran from Oct. 1, 2019 to March 31 of this year.

READ MORE: Dogs allowed on White Rock Promenade starting Oct. 1

Survey results presented to council in June showed 67 per cent approval for allowing dogs on the promenade during the off-season, while 30 per cent of survey respondents opposed the move.

