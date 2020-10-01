PHOTOS: It’s fur-real – dog days have returned to the White Rock Promenade

It’s Oct. 1 and that means leashed dogs are once again allowed on the White Rock Promenade.
Pepper, Coco and Chester – happily toting one of his favourite toys – were among the four-legged friends spotted enjoying the stroll with their owners mid-morning on the first day of the season.
City council agreed last month to keep its existing bylaw as-is, allowing dogs back on the popular waterfront walkway from Oct. 1 to March 31.
The decision followed a controversial trial project that ran from Oct. 1, 2019 to March 31 of this year.
Survey results presented to council in June showed 67 per cent approval for allowing dogs on the promenade during the off-season, while 30 per cent of survey respondents opposed the move.
