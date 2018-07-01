PHOTOS: Inaugural Vernon living flag a success

9:30 a.m. The door of pilot Dave Crerar’s plane is removed to increase the opening for the photographer to snap a photo of the North Okanagan Community Life Society’s Living Flag in Grahame Park July 1. (Parker Crook/Morning Star)

Wind pours in through the open door of the small yellow plane piloted by Dave Crerar of the Vernon Flying Club.

Adorned with two maple leafs on the tail, it’s the perfect plane for the day’s activity: the North Okanagan Community Life Society’s inaugural Living Flag Fundraiser at Grahame Park July 1, which raised $5,600 for a local family.

Back on the ground, Crerar’s colleagues shoot the breeze, drink coffee, watch the yellow plane take off and observe the Okanagan Skydive jumpers floating to the ground. It’s a serene, Canadian scene.

Crerar gets the go ahead in the plane and gently sails over downtown Vernon, Funtastic and the Canada Day happenings at Polson Park where his wife is enjoying the cloud-covered and cool morning.

Participants are ready on the ground in Grahame Park and have come together in red to form a maple leaf.

Crerar circles twice, and the event is over in the blink of an eye.

While the event may be over, it’s residual impact is long-lasting.

Organized by NOCLS, Vernon’s inaugural Living Flag fundraiser supports 19-year-old Dawson Buburuz. Buburuz, who is graduating from high school this year, lives with severe cerebral palsy and several medical conditions. Proceeds from the event go towards Bubruz’ family to make the 19-year-old’s washroom wheelchair accessible.

“The inspiration was Dawson and just needing an accessible washroom,” said Crystal Leese with NOCLS.

