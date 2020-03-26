PHOTOS: How Abbotsford residents are coping with COVID-19 restrictions and anxiety

We asked readers what they are doing to reduce their stress and anxiety. Here's what they told us.

Abbotsford residents are undertaking a whole range of activities and projects to cope with social distancing and worries regarding the COVID-19 crisis.

We asked you how you were dealing with the stress and anxiety of living in a world gripped by a pandemic. Check out the responses below, and in the slideshow above.

Cheryl Otosson:

Journaling. That way I can get my raw feelings and emotions out vs keeping them bottled inside.

Will also be something my kid can look back on when older and compare his journal (which is full of happy moments so far) vs the adult version of what’s happening.

• • •

Tania Smith:

Creating a back yard food forest and starting a letter to plead with the city to allow a couple of back yard chickens. Sustainable urban living is very possible. Using my knowledge of farming large estate properties (my business) and applying to small spaces.

• • •

Lori Hauff Madill:

Around our house, we aren’t super stressed, as we are a faith based family, but to keep busy, we are doing lots of projects!! Sanding and staining old furniture. We also go on family hikes, play board games, do LEGO challenges via friends on social media, watch movies, and we found a really cool guy in YouTube, that does science experiments. His name is Mark Rober.

• • •

Kristin Dalen:

I use mindfulness with various breathing exercises and grounding techniques and allow all emotions good or not so good. I focus on what I can control not what I can’t

And I offset the bad with laughter and music

• • •

Erica Tj:

Reminder: you are still allowed to walk around in your neighborhood but just stay away 2meters from other people! You can still say hi to people that you pass.

Fresh air is important for our mental health.

• • •

Denise de Jonge:

Going to attempt this everyday with my family.

Do something fun

Do something educational

Do something as a family

Do something productive

Do something lazy

Do something active

Do something nice for someone without expecting anything in return.

• • •

Paula Halvorson:

Baking, paint by numbers, cleaning and organizing

• • •

Bronwen Kenyon:

Limiting the amount of news exposure. I check updates once or twice a day just to keep up to date but try to do other things during the remainder of the day

• • •

Nafisa Sayed Al-haddad:

Teaching my older son how to cook my country food, All family do the cleaning,

Video call my siblings back home and sometimes we play scavenger hunt on video call with them ,we name 10 staff in the household who will find them first.

And we have special time to make prayers.

• • •

Meghan Lee:

Make art & look at art. Many art museums around the world are offering virtual tours amid this isolation period.

• • •

Kaylee Gill Nelson:

Paint rocks and put them put on trails. People are hesitant to pick them up right now but at least they can take photos and spread some happy.

• • •

Henry Braun:

I live on some acreage so I can go out and sit on a bench under my two oak trees and just look out over the North Shore mountains … And I read some things that will nourish our soul. All of us need that. Just to think on the things – my kids and grandkids – the things I’ve experienced in my life that I’m thankful.

