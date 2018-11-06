PHOTOS: Hope’s new Mayor and council sworn in

Hope’s new Mayor and council arrived bright-eyed and well-dressed to their swearing-in ceremony and inaugural council meeting last night, with not a single one forgetting to wear their red poppy pin.

“On behalf of council, I would like to thank the community for putting the trust in this council for the next four years. We are looking forward to collaborating with our Indigenous neighbours on mutually beneficial opportunities,” Peter Robb said as he opened his first, and perhaps shortest, council meeting as Mayor of Hope. The meeting lasted five minutes from when Robb called the meeting to order.

Hope’s new Mayor appealed to the public to engage with council on a regular basis by attending meetings, watching coverage filmed by the District of Hope Ratepayers Association or in person. The Ratepayers were given kudos by the new Mayor for their presence at each meeting.

All elected officials promised, as part of their oath of office, to disclose any direct or indirect pecuniary (business or financial) interests. The oath also states elected officials will not allow private interests to influence their conduct in public matters, and will not participate in the discussion of or vote on matters in which they have pecuniary interest.

While the ceremony was an official one, some fun was had.

Robb joked he’d have to refer to Victor Smith as ‘senior’ and Dusty Smith as ‘junior’ to avoid confusion in future council meetings. First-time councillor Craig Traun took his first stab at making a motion during the short meeting, to collegial laughter from the new council.

“We owe great thanks and gratitude to previous councils…who have given their service to the District, who have often laid their lives bare, who have often suffered slings and arrows, who’ve put in the effort and who’ve often seen the results,” said John Fortoloczky, Hope’s chief administrative officer. Robb agreed, thanking outgoing Mayor Wilfried Vicktor, present at the meeting, and outgoing councillors Donna Kropp and Gerry Dyble for their service.

The meeting was well attended, with family, friends and well-wishers filling the seats set out in council chambers.

Is there more to this story?

