PHOTOS: Halloween costume crawl and the jack-o-lantern pumpkin patch walk

Locals were bustling around Port Hardy as Halloween was underway. The annual costume crawl on Market Street in Port Hardy, which was first started by Cafe Guido, began at 3 p.m. and ended at 5 p.m., followed by the jack-o-lantern festival the next day, Nov. 1, and its pumpkin patch walk put on by Port Hardy Lions club.
- Search
- Home
- Submit News Tip
- News
- Sports
- Trending Now
- Jobs
- Business
- Entertainment
- Life
- Community
- Opinion
- Videos
- Weather
- Obituaries
- Special Sections
- Marketplace
- Contests
- Contact Us