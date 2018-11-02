THOMAS KERVIN PHOTO Port Hardy Lions Club’s annual jack-o-lantern, pumpkin patch walk near the waterfront.THOMAS KERVIN PHOTO Port Hardy Lions Club’s annual jack-o-lantern, pumpkin patch walk near the waterfront.

PHOTOS: Halloween costume crawl and the jack-o-lantern pumpkin patch walk

View photos of the local Halloween events.

  • Nov. 2, 2018 12:00 a.m.
  • News

Locals were bustling around Port Hardy as Halloween was underway. The annual costume crawl on Market Street in Port Hardy, which was first started by Cafe Guido, began at 3 p.m. and ended at 5 p.m., followed by the jack-o-lantern festival the next day, Nov. 1, and its pumpkin patch walk put on by Port Hardy Lions club.

