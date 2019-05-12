PHOTOS: Greater Vancouver Food Truck Festival in Abbotsford

More than 20 food trucks including anything from Malaysian food to grilled cheese sandwiches

The Greater Vancouver Food Truck Festival was in Abbotsford from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. Saturday.

It featured more than 20 food trucks selling fare such as grilled cheese sandwiches, mac and cheese, donairs, poutine, and Indian, Italian and Malaysian food.

The festival also included face painting, roaming entertainment and an artisan market.

Abbotsford is one of seven locations hosting the Food Truck Festival this spring.

Photos by John Morrow/Abbotsford News

Dustin Godfrey | Reporter

