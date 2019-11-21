Photos: G7 Small Business Market

Grade 7 students in Vanderhoof developed and sold products at the small business market held Nov. 21.

Students were selling pet rocks, bookmarks, catapults, scrunchies, bands and so much more during the small business market at NVSS. (Aman Parhar photo)

Grade seven students in Vanderhoof were busy the past month, developing business ideas and products for their third annual Small Business Market.

NVSS is enrolled in Junior Achievement British Columbia. JACB’s programs focus on financial literacy, work readiness and entrepreneurship. This program is delivered free of charge as community volunteers from local businesses give real life experience to the students.

READ MORE: Photos: SD91 students collaborate on epic race cars

So grade 7 students built a product and went through the whole process of building stock, marketing and learning different aspects of being an entrepreneur. They sold these products during G7 Small Business Market held on Nov. 21.

“I think teaching students more about entrepreneurship, opens their eyes to different opportunities in life,” said Jana-Rae Kadonaga, SD91 teacher and organizer of the event.

“It also builds up skills that are valuable in any venue of life. Being invested in a project, learning about it, making it better, improving and receiving feedback is a good opportunity. During the small business market, our feedback is sale day and how well that goes,” she added.

During the event, grade 3 and 4 students are invited to the high school to expose them to the program as well.

Without support from local businesses who send volunteers to the high school, the program would not be possible, Kadonaga added.

Aman Parhar

Editor, Vanderhoof Omineca Express

aman.parhar@ominecaexpress.comLike us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter