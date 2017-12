Readers share their photos of the winter storm

A winter storm that struck the Fraser Valley overnight left roads, cars, homes and trees in Abbotsford coated in a layer of ice.

The Abbotsford News asked readers to share their photos of the winter freeze. These are a selection.

SEE ALSO:

Thousands without power, with warnings of more ice to come

Ice rain turns Abbotsford roads treacherous, downs trees and power lines