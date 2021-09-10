PHOTOS: Flag lowered as Chilliwack Branch 4 Legion closes forever

'Very sad day for Branch 4,' but legion will be stronger with amalgamation, says president

The Canadian flag flies for the last time before being lowered during the legion closing ceremony at the Royal Canadian Legion Branch 4 on Mary Street on Friday, Sept. 10, 2021. (Jenna Hauck/ Chilliwack Progress)

As people waited for the sombre legion-closing ceremony to begin outside the Chilliwack Branch 4 on Friday, a weathered Canadian flag on a pole high above the building sat limp.

But within seconds of the ceremony starting, the flag began to wave. And it didn’t stop waving until it was lowered and removed from its post on the morning of Sept. 10.

Veterans, fellow legion members and the community gathered that day to say goodbye to the Royal Canadian Legion Branch 4 as its doors were closed forever after 95 years in Chilliwack.

But before the doors were shut for the last time, there was one last ceremony, one last luncheon, one last pint of beer at the bar.

“It will be a happy ceremony but in ways it will also be a sad ceremony,” said legion member Doug Harrison at the start of the event. “We are here to lower the flag at Branch 4 of the Royal Canadian Legion for the last time.”

Branch 4 opened in 1926 and served the community of Chilliwack for 95 years. Sept. 10 marked the legion’s final day of operation. The Chilliwack branch is amalgamating with Vedder Golden Branch 280 and together they will become Chilliwack-Vedder Branch 295.

“This is a very sad day for Branch 4, but by amalgamating with Branch 280, we will be a stronger presence to the City of Chilliwack,” said Branch 4 president Sharon Churchill.

Royal Canadian Legion Branch 4 president Sharon Churchill speaks during the closing of the legion ceremony on Mary Street on Friday, Sept. 10, 2021. (Jenna Hauck/ Chilliwack Progress)

The two branches have been talking about amalgamating for the past five years as membership dwindled and costs to keep two branches open in Chilliwack became more challenging, especially during COVID.

Second World War veterans Bernie McNicholl (left) and Warner Hockin chat during the closing of the legion ceremony at the Royal Canadian Legion Branch 4 on Mary Street on Friday, Sept. 10, 2021. (Jenna Hauck/ Chilliwack Progress)

Branch 4 was a place Warner Hockin called home for 65 years. The 96-year-old veteran (who turns 97 on Sept. 17) said he was sad to see it closing.

What’s he going to miss most?

“The comradeship. Lots of times when you have nowhere to go, just drop in for a few minutes. There’s always somebody there to greet you,” Hockin said. “It’s been here a long time, one of the longest businesses in Chilliwack.”

The flag that was lowered that morning will be handed over to the Chilliwack Museum. A second flag was gifted to Hockin just moments after the one atop the legion was removed.

This 1944 GPW quarter-ton truck with trailer and a 1943 Canadian Army Harley Davidson motorcycle were on display during the closing of the legion ceremony at the Royal Canadian Legion Branch 4 on Mary Street on Friday, Sept. 10, 2021. (Jenna Hauck/ Chilliwack Progress)

People gather for the legion-closing ceremony at the Royal Canadian Legion Branch 4 on Mary Street on Friday, Sept. 10, 2021. (Jenna Hauck/ Chilliwack Progress)

The Canadian flag is lowered during the legion-closing ceremony at the Royal Canadian Legion Branch 4 on Mary Street on Friday, Sept. 10, 2021. (Jenna Hauck/ Chilliwack Progress)

Second World War veteran Warner Hockin salutes while holding a Canadian flag he was gifted during the closing of the legion ceremony on Mary Street on Friday, Sept. 10, 2021. (Jenna Hauck/ Chilliwack Progress)

The colour party is marched off by Walter Webster following a legion-closing ceremony at the Royal Canadian Legion Branch 4 on Mary Street on Friday, Sept. 10, 2021. (Jenna Hauck/ Chilliwack Progress)

Second World War veteran Warner Hockin (seated) is greeted by Royal Canadian Legion Branch 4 president Sharon Churchill and Angus Haggerty following the closing of the legion ceremony on Mary Street on Friday, Sept. 10, 2021. (Jenna Hauck/ Chilliwack Progress)

Second World War veteran Bernie McNicholl is seen through the window of a 1944 GPW quarter-ton truck during the closing of the legion ceremony at the Royal Canadian Legion Branch 4 on Mary Street on Friday, Sept. 10, 2021. (Jenna Hauck/ Chilliwack Progress)

Legion members and guests gather for one last drink and luncheon on the last day of operation at the Royal Canadian Legion Branch 4 in Chilliwack on Friday, Sept. 10. 2021. (Jenna Hauck/ Chilliwack Progress)