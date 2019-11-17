PHOTOS: Firefighters collect food, toys around Parksville Qualicum Beach area

Taylor Hutchison at the Parksville Fire Dept. annual food drive on Nov. 16. - Cloe Logan photo

Parksville Qualicum Beach area fire departments went door-to-door to collect food and toys on Saturday.

Their annual food and toy drive continues Sunday, from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Each year, residents generously support the department’s annual food and toy drive and are the reason for its success. This drive and the generosity of residents make the world of difference to many families this holiday season.

The eight departments in District 69 are Bow Horn Bay Fire Department, Coombs Hilliers Volunteer Fire Department, Dashwood Volunteer Fire Department, Deep Bay Fire and Rescue, Errington Volunteer Fire Department, Nanoose Volunteer Fire Department. Parksville Volunteer Fire Department and Qualicum Beach Fire Department.

