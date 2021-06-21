PHOTOS: Father’s Day Parade cruises through Mission

Sirens blew, horns honked and people waved as a procession of vintage cars slowly worked its way around Mission streets.

The Taking It To The Streets Father’s Day Parade took place on Sunday, June 20 and organizer Clark “Griswold” Jahn said there was a solid turnout – of people and cars.

“We had roughly 70 vehicles that showed up that registered with me and then, out and about as we were cruising around, there was probably another 30 vehicles that ended up joining in. It was just amazing,” Jahn said.

He said it was “hotter than hell” but for the most part things went according to plan. The only issue that went beyond his control were the street lights.

“There was a bit of spacing in between and maybe a few (cars) got lost in the transition, but all and all, it was amazing. Mission loved it.”

The parade consisted of old classic cars, trucks and motor bikes from the ’70s down to the ’20s. It also include some fire trucks.

Jahn said he organized the event because the annual Father’s Day Car Show at Fraser River Heritage Park has been cancelled, for the second straight year, due to Covid-19 restrictions.

The parade route saw the vehicles travel through Mission and Hatzic including 14th Ave., 7th Ave., 1st Ave. and Cherry Ave. as well as Dewdney Trunk Road in the Hatzic area, Manson St. and more.

Participants paid a $10 registration fee and monies raised went to the Mission Fire Rescue Services charitable causes.

/ Bob Friesen Photos