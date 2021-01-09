PHOTOS: Farewell to fair weather in Chilliwack

Richard and Gloria Morris walk through Sardis Park on Saturday, Jan. 9, 2021. (Jenna Hauck/ Chilliwack Progress)

People took advantage of the sunny, dry weather on the weekend as they strolled, jogged and played at Sardis Park in Chilliwack.

Temperatures reached a high of 7 C on Saturday, Jan. 9.

But folks can bid farewell to the nice weather as our typical West Coast winter conditions are expected to return Sunday, Jan. 10.

According to Environment Canada, rain and mild temperatures are expected for the next six days, except Tuesday (Jan. 12) when it’s supposed to be a mix of sun and clouds throughout the day.

A male mallard duck balances on one webbed foot while on a log at Salish Park on Saturday, Jan. 9, 2021. (Jenna Hauck/ Chilliwack Progress)

A Canada goose honks at other birds at Salish Park on Saturday, Jan. 9, 2021. (Jenna Hauck/ Chilliwack Progress)

Mallard ducks on a log are reflected in the water at Salish Park on Saturday, Jan. 9, 2021. (Jenna Hauck/ Chilliwack Progress)

