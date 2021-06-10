PHOTOS: Evidence still sought in June 2020 South Surrey death of Bo Fan

Sgt. Frank Jang of IHIT show a photo of Bo Fan – the 41-year-old Chinese citizen identified as the victim of a homicide in South Surrey last week – as well as of the logo for Create Abundance/Golden Touch, an organization police believe Fan was associated with. (Tracy Holmes photo)

Investigators say they have persons of interest in the June 2020 death of South Surrey resident Bo Fan, who died in hospital after being found with injuries described as consistent with a homicide.

The challenge in holding anyone accountable, however, is getting the evidence necessary to support a charge.

“We have our investigational theory and persons of interest and are continuing to actively investigate,” Integrated Homicide Investigation Team Staff Sgt. Frank Jang said Thursday (June 10).

There is no new information to share with the public, he said.

Fan, 41, was taken to Peace Arch Hospital by friends and family in the early morning hours of June 17, 2020 and later died. She had reportedly been in the 2700-block of 168 Street earlier that morning or the previous day, and police cordoned off the area for more than 24 hours to investigate, ultimately focusing on a home on 27 Avenue.

The exact cause of her death has not been released.

Fan, a citizen of China, had been in Canada since February of 2019 and was living in the Grandview Heights area of South Surrey when she died.

The incident was not considered to have been a random act, and police appealed to the public for information about Fan and her history in an effort to resolve the case.

One aspect authorities were interested in was Fan’s connection to an organization with local and international ties known as ‘Golden Touch’ and ‘Create Abundance.’ Fan was found near the organization’s clubhouse, however, investigators were unclear on the extent of her involvement with it.

A source who had attended the clubhouse told Peace Arch News the week after Fan’s death that the organization focused on spiritual training and “working on self-conscious,” but that it was expensive to join. She said she was told a six-day course would cost US$10,000, and that commission was earned through recruiting others.

Fan, she was told, was on staff.

Police emphasized at the time that they had no evidence linking Create Abundance with Fan’s death.

Jang said Thursday that the organization remains of interest in the case, however, “because it appears to be the only connection Bo Fan had here.”

He added investigators remain open to speaking with anyone who may have information that could help the case. Tips may be submitted to the IHIT tipline at 1-877-551-4448 or by email to ihitinfo@rcmp-grc.gc.ca

