Photos: Easter celebrations at the Mall at Piccadilly

The Easter bunny visited Salmon Arm to drop off tasty treats

  • Mar. 31, 2018 12:00 a.m.
The Mall at Piccadilly hosted their annual Easter Spring Fling event March 31, bringing in a crowd of festive folks for a wide array of family friendly activites.

In the morning kids enjoyed an Easter children’s party and a musical performance by “Bop” The Bunny. The Easter crafts station was open throughout the day and bunny fans got their chance for a free photo with the Easter bunny.

After Easter story time the Easter bunny led kids on an Easter Egg Hunt throughout the Mall. Vendors and mall staff were happily handing out Easter eggs as well, so there was no shortage of chocolate to be had.

The afternoon closed off with the Easter bonnet contest for kids and adults, as well as a Spring Fashion Showcase.

