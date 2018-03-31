Photos: Easter celebrations at the Mall at Piccadilly

The Mall at Piccadilly hosted the annual Easter Spring Fling March 31, treating lucky kids to a treasure hunt around the mall, a costumed parade, craft-making sessions and an easter bonnet contest. (Jodi Brak/Salmon Arm Observer)

The Mall at Piccadilly hosted their annual Easter Spring Fling event March 31, bringing in a crowd of festive folks for a wide array of family friendly activites.

In the morning kids enjoyed an Easter children’s party and a musical performance by “Bop” The Bunny. The Easter crafts station was open throughout the day and bunny fans got their chance for a free photo with the Easter bunny.

After Easter story time the Easter bunny led kids on an Easter Egg Hunt throughout the Mall. Vendors and mall staff were happily handing out Easter eggs as well, so there was no shortage of chocolate to be had.

The afternoon closed off with the Easter bonnet contest for kids and adults, as well as a Spring Fashion Showcase.

