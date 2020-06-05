PHOTOS: Dozens show up to rebuild vandalized Victoria people-less protest

Liam Kenah paints ‘what are you willing to risk?’ on the ground in Centennial Square, helping to rebuild the display that was destroyed earlier in the week. (Kendra Crighton/News Staff)

Dozens of people showed up to support the rebuilding of anti-racism display destroyed two days before.

The display in the name of victims of police brutality was meant to be part of a people-less protest to allow immunocompromised and vulnerable people to show their support in other ways than attending a rally.

Agartu Ali, co-organizer of the event, was happy with the turnout.

“It shows that our community is strong,” she says. “This one individual or group of individuals who thought there was no value in putting up these posters and to see our community truly cares about the Black Lives Matter movement and truly cares about making change in our community [means a lot].”

Selma Arale, co-organizer, says she didn’t expect the amount of support shown in Centennial Square on Friday.

“It means a lot that people would come as a community to support this beautiful people-less protest that we’re trying to do,” she says.

Messages written in chalk around the fountain in the square hold space for the victims of police brutality until Sunday when a peace rally will be held to honour their lives.

The Sunday rally starts at 4 p.m. in Centennial Square.

