PHOTOS: Delivery truck crashes into Surrey home

A delivery truck collided with a home in Surrey, near the 68A Avenue and 143 Street intersection, Wednesday morning. (Shane MacKichan photos)

Nobody was seriously injured after a delivery truck crashed into a Surrey home Wednesday morning, causing significant damage to the residence.

Surrey RCMP said the driver of the truck was stuck inside the vehicle when first responders arrived on the scene, located near 68A Avenue and 143 Street. Surrey RCMP and Surrey Fire Service were able to free the driver. The driver was sent to an area hospital with minor injuries, Cpl. Joanie Sidhu told Peace Arch News.

According to a witness, there were nine people inside the home at the time of the incident, which occurred at approximately 7 a.m. None of the residents were injured.

Photos of the wreckage show that the vehicle crashed through the garage of the residence, striking another vehicle that was parked inside.

Information on how the incident occurred is not yet available, Sidhu said.

