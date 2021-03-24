PHOTOS: Crash on Goldstream Avenue slows morning traffic in Langford

Emergency crews remove white van from Veterans Memorial Parkway and Goldstream intersection

Traffic was slowed Wednesday morning on Goldstream Avenue, due to a motor vehicle accident at the Veteran’s Memorial Parkway intersection. (Dawn Gibson/News Staff)

Traffic was slowed on Goldstream Avenue Wednesday morning due to a motor vehicle incident.

Emergency crews removed a white van from the intersection of Veteran’s Memorial Parkway and Goldstream Avenue. The incident took place around 10:30 a.m., and police have not yet identified whether there were any injuries.

Traffic returned to normal after the vehicle was towed away.

