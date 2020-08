No one was injured in the incident

No one was injured when a construction vehicle rolled down a slope at a construction site on Veterans Memorial Parkway and Latoria Drive on Thursday morning. (Provided by Brian Jerome)

A drill rig at a construction site on the West Shore took a tumble Thursday.

The vehicle was pictured rolling over at a construction site on Veterans Memorial Parkway and Latoria Drive on Thursday morning.

According to West Shore RCMP, no one was injured in the incident.

Black Press Media is awaiting comment from Work Safe BC.

