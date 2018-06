Comox Valley Ground Search & Rescue assist an injured hiker along the banks of Rosewell Creek. Photos via CVGSAR Facebook page

Comox Valley Ground Search & Rescue was dispatched to assist BC Ambulance with a medical rescue near the falls along Rosewall Creek, between Courtenay and Qualicum, Saturday afternoon. A hiker had fallen down an embankment, and suffered a cut to the forehead and a broken ankle. North Shore Rescue and Talon Helicopters assisted by evacuating the subject via Helicopter External Transport System.

No update on the injured hiker is available.