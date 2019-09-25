PHOTOS: Collector car season comes to end with Continental, European car and coffee gathering

Could be the last gathering, should it rain in October

The weather held out on Sunday for what could be the last Continental, European car and coffee gathering of the season at Turkey Head. (Jessica Williamson/News Staff)

The weather held out on Sunday for what could be the last Continental, European car and coffee gathering of the season at Turkey Head in Oak Bay.

The gathering runs from about 8:30 a.m. to about 11 a.m. on the third Sunday of the month. As most collector car owners hide the cars away for winter, this could be the last gathering, should it rain in October. The event started about four years ago as a destination for collector car owners on their Sunday drive.

