PHOTOS: Chilliwack Jeep driver leaves vehicle in a unique spot

Allegedly stolen SUV seen on utility pole guy wires in Ryder Lake on the long weekend

A four-door black Jeep seen on utility pole guy wires on Extrom Road in the Ryder Lake area of Chilliwack on the long weekend. (Facebook)

Some residents of Ryder Lake witnessed what looked like a unique parking job on the long weekend.

A number of people took photographs of a black, four-door Jeep on its side, front end in the air, resting on utility pole guy wires on Extrom Road near Ryder Lake Road.

The licence plates were off the vehicle, which was apparently stolen, according to comments on social media.

The Jeep didn’t appear to have damaged the utility pole or nearby fences, luckily.

Black Press has not yet heard from the RCMP about details of the allegedly stolen vehicle incident.

