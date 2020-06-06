PHOTOS: Chilliwack commemorates 76th anniversary of D-Day with small but significant ceremony

Two wreaths were laid at the quiet ceremony attended by about 25 people in Sardis

People gather to commemorate the 76th anniversary of D-Day at Legion Memorial Gardens in Chilliwack on Saturday, June 6, 2020. (Jenna Hauck/ The Progress)

A small group of about 25 people gathered Saturday in Chilliwack to pay their respects to those who fought and lost their lives on D-Day.

Saturday, June 6 marked the 76th anniversary of the Normandy landings which took place during the Second World War.

A total of 14,000 Canadians landed or parachuted into Juno Beach on June 6, 1944 during the Battle of Normandy. There were 1,074 Canadian casualties, including 359 deaths.

“To these soldier we owe the freedom that we take for granted today. Let us never forget their service and sacrifice, and the horror and tragedies that occurred,” said retired army officer Rollie Keith.

Saturday’s short, 15-minute ceremony at Legion Memorial Gardens (at Vedder View Gardens Cemetery on Watson Road) included the laying of two wreaths, a reading of the history of D-Day by Rollie Keith and a nine-person Colour Party from the Royal Canadian Legion Branch 280. The parade commander was warrant officer Doug Harrison.

Eight Second World War veterans who currently live in Chilliwack were recognized that day. They are:

Len Fitzgerald

Walter Georgeson

Warner Hockin

Tom Lambon

Harry Mayne

Bernie McNicholl

Gordon Norrish

Harold Thorpe

READ HOCKIN’S STORY: A Chilliwack veteran recalls war stories before returning to Normandy – June 3, 2019

READ LEN FITZGERALD’S STORY: Chilliwack veteran marks 70 years since D-Day landing – June 4, 2014

RELATED – PETER BRAIDWOOD’S STORY: France honours local paratroopers – Dec. 4, 2014

RELATED – Family and friends honour 100-year-old Gordon Norrish with drive-by parade – May 16, 2020

Do you have something to add to this story, or something else we should report on? Email: jenna.hauck@theprogress.com

Twitter: @PhotoJennalism

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Chilliwack Progress