PHOTOS: Check out the 2019 Pen High grad parade

Pen High students rode in the backs of trucks, cars and even boats for their grad parade down Penticton’s Main Street on June 27. (Brennan Phillips - Western News)

If you heard sirens on Penticton’s Main Street last night, it wasn’t a cause for alarm but rather a cause for celeration, with the Penticton Secondary School grad class of 2019 parading to their grad party.

Students donned their nicest gowns and tuxes and rode in limos, the back of trucks, vintage cars and even a boat for one last high school hurrah. The parade started at the high school and slowly made its way to the Penticton Lakeside Resort.

The school had 286 graduates this year and their valedictorians were Grace Grant and Matthew MacDonald. The graduation cemerony was hosted on June 7.

