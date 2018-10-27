Photos: Check out Penticton’s last Farmers’ Market of 2018

Penticton’s last Farmers’ Market of the season took place on Oct. 27.
A sunny, cleary sky brought out one last rush of shoppers for local vendors.
The sunny, clear skies helped bring in one last rush of customers
Penticton’s last Farmers’ Market of the season took place on Oct. 27.
A sunny, cleary sky brought out one last rush of shoppers for local vendors.
Navdeep Bains talks foreign trade at economic summit in Nanaimo
Kelowna - Timely claims resolution is an essential component of reconciliation
Elk Valley RCMP reports series of traffic crashes and copper theft in latest update
Incumbent Mayor Cindy Fortin and challenger Harry Gough are tied with 804 votes each following last week's election
A letter from Robert Egli.
Faye Arcand is a freelance writer living in the South Okanagan
A two-and-a-half-year-long international bike relay passed through Bulkley Valley recently.