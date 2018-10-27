Penticton's last Farmers' Market of 2018 took place on Oct. 27. Jordyn Thomson/Western News.

Photos: Check out Penticton’s last Farmers’ Market of 2018

The sunny, clear skies helped bring in one last rush of customers

  • Oct. 27, 2018 12:00 a.m.
Penticton’s last Farmers’ Market of the season took place on Oct. 27.

A sunny, cleary sky brought out one last rush of shoppers for local vendors.

