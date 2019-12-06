PHOTOS: Ceremony to honour National Day of Remembrance on Dec. 6

The ceremony took place at noon on the plaza outside of the Comox Valley Art Gallery.

As part of the National Day of Remembrance and Action on Violence Against Women, the Comox Valley Transition Society held a memorial for the 14 women killed at Ecole Polytechnique in Montreal 30 years ago Friday, Dec. 6.

The memorial acknowledged the women in the Montreal Massacre, and all women, including missing and murdered Indigenous women and two-spirited, who are missing and murdered.

In Canada, it is estimated more than 4,000 Indigenous women and girls have been murdered or missing.

For more photos from the ceremony, see below.

