A truck sits in flood water at the Sumas border crossing in Abbotsford on Sunday, Feb. 2, 2020. (John Morrow)

PHOTOS: Cars, semis turned around due to flooding at B.C. border crossing

Heavy rain hit the region in the previous couple days

  • Feb. 2, 2020 12:00 a.m.
  • News

Vehicles are being turned away from the Sumas border crossing in Abbotsford due to flooding on Sunday.

Photos show heavy flooding at the border following a rainstorm that ran from Friday to Saturday.

The Canadian Border Security Agency did not return a request for comment.

More to come.

@katslepian

katya.slepian@bpdigital.ca

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
Winds over 180 km/h recorded in Glacier National Park today
Next story
Dirt Riders Association applies for license of occupation on trail network near Tata Creek

Just Posted

Most Read