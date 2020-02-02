PHOTOS: Cars, semis turned around due to flooding at B.C. border crossing

Heavy rain hit the region in the previous couple days

A truck sits in flood water at the Sumas border crossing in Abbotsford on Sunday, Feb. 2, 2020. (John Morrow)

Vehicles are being turned away from the Sumas border crossing in Abbotsford due to flooding on Sunday.

Photos show heavy flooding at the border following a rainstorm that ran from Friday to Saturday.

The Canadian Border Security Agency did not return a request for comment.

More to come.

