PHOTOS: Carnival comes to Mission

Families flocked to the spring fair rides and games, despite some rain

  • Mar. 26, 2018 12:00 a.m.
  • News

Cool weather and occasional showers didn’t stop families from coming out and enjoying the annual spring fair at the Junction in Mission this weekend.

People flocked to the rides, games and enjoyed the carnival atmosphere.

Previous story
Lax Kw’alaams takes the federal and provincial governments to court
Next story
Johns moves Courtenay office to better support constituents

Just Posted

Investigation continues in single flasher incident reported in Oak Bay

  • 11 hours ago

 

Where did Granger Taylor go? New documentary probes mysterious disappearance

  • 11 hours ago

 

Hundreds turn out for animal cruelty rally in Duncan

 

Kelowna’s Reglin rink wins Interior Masters

  • 11 hours ago

 

Most Read