PHOTOS: Car fire caught on camera west of Three Valley Gap

A vehicle on fire, 2 km west of Three Valley Gap, late at night on Oct. 13. (John Morrison photo)

A burning vehicle lit up the highway Oct. 13 two kilometres west of Three Valley Gap.

Photographer John Morrison stopped on his way home from Vernon to snap some photos, at around 11 p.m.

“I have no idea what started it or if everyone was fine,” he said in an email. “I saw a few people with their gear on the side of the road so I assume this was them and their belongings.”

The Review has reached out to the RCMP for more details on the incident.

