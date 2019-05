The fire will not affect the event on May 5 at the speedway

A camper being prepared for tomorrow's Day of Destruction at the Penticton Speedway caught fire earlier this afternoon, spreading to another trailer before igniting the Speedway's pile of spare tires. No further damages or injuries have been reported. (Brennan Phillips - Western News)

The Penticton Western News was on scene earlier this afternoon for a camper and tire fire at the Penticton Speedway.

READ ALSO: Multiple vehicles ablaze at Penticton Speedway

Here are some shots of the blaze, which started in one camper and spread to another and then a nearby tire pile. No injuries were reported and it was extinguished within an hour.

To report a typo, email: editor@pentictonwesternnews.com.

<p<

@PentictonNews newstips@pentictonwesternnews.comLike us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.