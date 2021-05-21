PHOTOS: Barn burned to ground in early-morning fire in Chilliwack

Fire crews douse hot spots at a barn fire on McGuire Road in Chilliwack on Friday, May 21, 2021. (Jenna Hauck/ Chilliwack Progress)

Fire crews were still on scene at a rural property six hours after a fire ripped through a barn and burned it to the ground in Chilliwack early Friday morning.

The Chilliwack Fire Department was called to the blaze in the 47000-block of McGuire Road around 4 a.m. on May 21.

Fire crews from Halls 1, 2, 4, and 6 responded to the scene and upon arrival discovered heavy smoke and flames showing from a barn at the rear of the property.

The massive blaze could easily be seen from Promontory as a barn on McGuire Road burned to the the ground in the early hours of Friday, May 21, 2021. (Facebook/ Liz Argitos)

Firefighters initiated a defensive attack on the quickly spreading fire. It took an hour to knock down the majority of the massive blaze.

As of 10 a.m., crews were still on scene along with an excavator to extinguish remaining hot spots.

There were no animals in the barn. It contained a small amount of hay and quick actions by fire crews prevented the spread of the fire to an adjacent barn that housed cows.

There were no firefighter, civilian or animal injuries reported at this fire.

The cause of this fire is currently under investigation by Chilliwack fire officials.

