PHOTOS: Assault in Maple Ridge sends three men to hospital

Three men were taken to hospital after an assault in Maple Ridge Tuesday night, RCMP confirm.
Police are investigating the incident that occurred in the 23700-block of 110th Avenue, said Cst. Julie Klaussner with Ridge Meadows RCMP.
“Three men were transported to hospital with non-life-threatening injuries,” she said. “There is no risk to the public as the men were known to each other.”
A witness at the scene told The News multiple RCMP and three ambulances attended the scene around 8:30 p.m., where “crews appeared to focus their attention on two separate houses on the block.”
The investigation is ongoing.
