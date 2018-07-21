Emily Antoniazzi makes bubbles prior to the Shaw Sailpast on Wheels Fun Parade this morning in downtown Nanaimo. It’s all part of festivities for Bathtub Weekend. (KARL YU/News Bulletin)

PHOTOS: All’s bubbly at Bathtub Days parade and street fair in Nanaimo

Street fair and parade today, World Championship Bathtub Race on Sunday at Maffeo Sutton Park

It’s Bathtub Weekend in Nanaimo with the Great International World Championship Bathtub Race going Sunday, July 22 beginning at 11 a.m. at Maffeo Sutton Park.

As a precursor to that, the Shaw Sailpast on Wheels Fun Parade and and Victoria Crescent Association Street Fair took place earlier today.

Here are some images of the festivities.

