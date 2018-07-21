PHOTOS: All’s bubbly at Bathtub Days parade and street fair in Nanaimo

It’s Bathtub Weekend in Nanaimo with the Great International World Championship Bathtub Race going Sunday, July 22 beginning at 11 a.m. at Maffeo Sutton Park.
As a precursor to that, the Shaw Sailpast on Wheels Fun Parade and and Victoria Crescent Association Street Fair took place earlier today.
Here are some images of the festivities.
RELATED: Thieves can’t steal Nanaimo’s tubbing spirit
RELATED: Bathtub collector coins freshly minted
.@cityofnanaimo councillor @SherylANanaimo taking part in #bathtubrace weekend street #festival in #Nanaimo. pic.twitter.com/3sEUj4zSiS
— Karl Yu (@KarlYuBulletin) July 21, 2018
reporter@nanaimobulletin.comLike us on Facebook and follow Karl on Twitter and Instagram