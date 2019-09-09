PHOTOS: Abbotsford storm lights up the sky

Abbotsford’s skies were lit up for most of the night on Saturday with a spectacular storm.
We asked for your pictures and you responded in a big way, with some spectacular photos and videos from the night.
Some of the best user submitted pictures from Saturday's storm
Abbotsford’s skies were lit up for most of the night on Saturday with a spectacular storm.
We asked for your pictures and you responded in a big way, with some spectacular photos and videos from the night.
Project to be paid for with the last of provincial disaster-prevention grant money
The North Saanich property is listed at $18 million, the price of 21 single family homes in Victoria
A wet and soggy weekend helped fire crews working to combat a number of Okanagan fires
Voters halted a bylaw which would have provided stable funding to two community groups.
Emme Abbs is a sporty youth, applying her interests and skills to volleyball, basketball, soccer, track and field, and swimming.
Documents show feds were unsure of existing data on number of Canadians earn livings online
The Vernon Winter Carnival Society has received a grant for $150,000 over the next two years