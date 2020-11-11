PHOTOS: Abbotsford Remembrance Day 2020

Remembrance Day ceremonies were conducted with limited attendance in Abbotsford on Wednesday. (John Morrow/Abbotsford News)

Abbotsford took time to remember in a uniquely 2020 way during Remembrance Day ceremonies on Wednesday morning.

A virtual “Remember in Place” ceremony was streamed live on the City of Abbotsford YouTube channel from Thunderbird Memorial Square on earlier today from 10:30 to 11:30 a.m.

Due to public gatherings being limited to 50, only a small number of invited people were in attendance at the event.

Wreaths were laid at the ceremony by a select few members of the legion and members of the local youth cadet corps also participated in the ceremony.

The ceremony also included a parade, laying of wreaths and two minutes of silence at 11 a.m.

