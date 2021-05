Approximately 40 people protested advocating for the civil rights of children

The Unmask Our Children group held a protest in Abbotsford on Friday afternoon. (John Morrow/Abbotsford News)

The Unmask Our Children group held a rally outside the Abbotsford school board office on Friday afternoon.

Approximately 40 unmasked people attended the peaceful protest, which they say was a group of concerned parents advocating for children’s human and civil rights.

Organizer Sirene Railton told The News before the event, “I have been meeting a lot of parents who are totally against masks and I feel this movement is only going to snowball.”

