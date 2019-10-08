PHOTOS: A look at the winners of the 2019 Business Excellence Awards in Penticton

The awards were hosted by the Penticton & Wine Country Chamber of Commerce at the Lakeside Resort

Total Restoration Services won the Workplace Culture Excellence award at the 2019 Business Excellence Awards presented by the Penticton & Wine Country Chamber of Commerce. The award was sponsored by the South Okanagan Immigrant & Community Services. The event was sponsored by McPhail Kilt Makers and hosted at the Penticton Lakeside Resort. (Jordyn Thomson - Western News)

On Saturday night, the Penticton & Wine Country Chamber of Commerce and the city’s residents came together to celebrate Penticton’s best businesses, organizations and employees.

The 32nd annual Business Excellence Awards took place on Oct. 5 at the Penticton Lakeside Resort and were sponsored by Penticton’s McPhail Kilt Makers & Highland Outfitters. The theme of the evening was “mad about plaid” and attendees did not disappoint, with many donning traditional kilts or other plaid-printed formal-wear.

READ MORE: Nominees announced for 2019 Business Excellence Awards

Awards for 16 categories were distributed that evening, and although not everyone could be a winner in their nominated category, chamber president Nicole Clarke said, “If you attended as a nominee, it is because the Penticton community recognizes you as an amazing individual, organization or business and thought you were worthy of an Excellence Award.”

When the nominations were announced, the chamber said it had received 108 entries. Aside from the community impact award, all winners were chosen by a panel of business professionals and community leaders that must follow an in-depth judging process with clearly defined parameters.

Residents were allowed to have their say in the community impact award, with online voting opening on the chamber’s website from Sept. 1 to Oct. 1.

New this year, the David Kampe Legacy Award was unveiled that evening to honour the late philanthropist and his dedication and commitment to community improvement. The award “recognizes a long-standing Penticton and area resident for their long-term commitment to economic growth and community investment in the South Okanagan region” and is sponsored through Kampe’s former company, Peter Brothers Construction.

The David Kampe Legacy Award was presented by David’s niece, Vickie Kampe, and her daughter, to the family of Bruce Johnson in honour of his efforts in the community throughout his life.

Johnson had years of volunteer work under his belt, sat on numerous boards and committees and held a 34-year career in the education field as a teacher and then principal.

To report a typo, email: editor@pentictonwesternnews.com.