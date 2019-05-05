PHOTOS: A Langley Walk in honour of loved ones

Dedicated walker travels 18 hours to take part in the annual community celebration

The 57th annual Langley Walk, in Aldergrove, was a time many families gathered to pay tribute to dearly departed loved ones.

Ken and Mike Brassington (Harris) were two brothers on a mission to do just that.

This year, the pair undertookthe 10 kilometre route that began at Aldergrove Athletic Park, looped down Fraser Highway and passed beside the new Aldergrove Credit Union Community Centre.

“I drove 18 hours from Saskatoon and through Calgary last night to get here for the walk,” eldest brother Mike said.

The very first year the brothers participated in the Langley Walk was 1969.

“I was only 4 years old,” Ken explained, “our mom was the first person to take us.”

Mike recalls racing through muddied creeks, tall forests and paths underneath enormous power lines to reach checkpoints along the 28-mile route.

“It was a six-hour adventure,” Mike explained. Now, he says the Walk signifies an event where families and their children enjoy time together without technology.

Shannon Aurelia and her son Beaumont walked again this year. Their first time together was in 2000 when Shannon was pregnant with him.

“We like to start walking early and toodle-oo,” Shannon remarked, “we take pictures of flowers. People usually pass us.”

Aldergrove’s Lee Bencinger was perhaps the most faithful walker of the day.

At 75 years old, she has completed 51 years of Langley Walks, which have varyied in all sorts of lengths and in different locations within Langley.

“I’ve only missed one Langley Walk,” Bencinger admitted, “it was when my son was born in 1971” and she was still recovering from childbirth.

This year’s location hits particularly close to home for Bencinger. It’s a place she’s lived for over 53 years, and a neighbourhood in which she regularly walks.

“I come back every year because really enjoy it,” Bencinger elaborated, “I’m at my age and still going – I do the 5k and just take my time.”

The cheery local grandmother said she’ll keep walking for as long as she is able.

Inta Chorcht was another longtime Langley Walker. For as long as her health allowed her, until the age of 88, Inta tackled the 10-kilometre Walk in under two hours.

Inta passed away this February at the age of 89. Ulrika Merrick – Inta’s daughter – walked 10 kilometres this year in honour of her. Merrick wore her mother’s white shirt and badges.

“There’s no more room on the back,” Merrick explained, “I might need to add tassels or something” to the shirt.

Melissa Clark, a longtime friend of Inta, accompanied Merrick on the walk in tribute to the beloved artist and traveller.

The two met through their work at the Langley Arts Council together, for over 20 years.

Inta came to Canada in 1978, and has been through “some tough times during the war” as a German woman.

Clark said Inta was a “fighter” and a “doer.” and that she’d gone through many pairs of running shoes over the years by staying active.

The otherwise-irrelated pair plans to reunite every year and continue walking in memory of her.

Other families, like the Van Meer’s made every effort to pay homage to their late husband, father and grandfather – Stan Van Meer.

Lynda Marshall, Justin Van Meer and Debbie McGregor continue their family tradition of participating in the Langley Walk.

Stan was a huge fan of the walk, and participated every single year since 1976.

His orange Langley Walk shirt, which is covered in dozens of badges, was passed on to Justin who continues to add his own badges to the collection.

This year there was a fourth generation added to their mix. The Van Meer family was able to assist their three-week-old relative, Dax, in his very first Langley Walk.

Aside from uniting various loved ones and family members, the Langley Walk has also manages to unite many neighbourhoods of Langley and its citizens.

“This is the last remaining event that the City and Township both share,” Langley City Mayor Val van den Broek told the Aldergrove Star.

The City and Township Mayors emceed from the Langley Walk stage, lauding longtime participants with honourable mentions during their inormal speeches.

Mayor Jack Froese cheered on bikers and walkers from the starting line, giving high fives to many children and families as they began their journey around Aldergrove.