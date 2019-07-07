Photos: 4th annual Binche Fishing Derby a success

Dave Birdi, economic development officer of Binche said the event was their largest ever

Binche Keyoh Bu Society held their 4th Annual Fishing Derby family event last weekend and the derby attracted people from across B.C. and beyond.

Dave Birdi, manager and economic development officer of Binche said the four day event had families spend quality time fishing, boating, camping, enjoying live music and participants even got to make drums.

Marion Erickson, weigh station manager at Binche said that she got to converse with guests that were from across the world.

“I was able to chat with many guests. I met people from Australia and the United Kingdom. Many of the guests who came back for their second or third time, said they were impressed with the improvements to the derby this year and are looking forward to being back. I was able to share some of the history of the lake while weighing in the kids fish and they really enjoyed those stories,” she added.

This year’s event was record breaking, Birdi said, noting the community distributed over 1000 tickets.

“This world class event included two-days of music concerts on the shores of the the beautiful Stuart Lake and camping facilities that showcase our region which no doubt made a memorable impact on all our visitors. I would like to thank everyone who participated and all our sponsors for making this happen. This year was a great success and we plan to make it even better next year,” Birdi said.

Aman Parhar

Editor, Vanderhoof Omineca Express

aman.parhar@ominecaexpress.comLike us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter