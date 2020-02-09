PHOTOS: 2020 Spring Lantern Festival

The event is held every year in celebration of Chinese New Year

The annual event is now in its 10th year. (Contributed)

The Okanagan Chinese Community Association hosted its annual Spring Lantern Festival on Saturday in Kelowna.

The event held at the Parkinson Recreation Centre was a part of their Chinese New years celebrations and had stage performances, children activities, lantern riddles and the lighting of lanterns for the holidays.

Event-goers were also able to feast on a Chinese New Year dinner provided by 88 Grand Buffet.

